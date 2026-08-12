The Art of Raising

Santa Barbara Humans

Stories That Consider the Bigger Questions

and Tips for Making Family Life a Little Easier

By Indy Staff | August 13, 2026

Parenting touches nearly every corner of daily life — from the sidelines of a Saturday soccer game to the PTA meeting to the pediatrician’s office. It means keeping up with changing technology, creating meaningful traditions, and figuring out how to throw a birthday party without losing your mind.

This collection of stories from Indy Parenting (indyparenting.com) considers the larger questions of how we raise healthy, confident, and connected children, as well as ideas for making family life a little easier. Together, they reflect the many ways parents learn and grow alongside their kids — often discovering there is no single right way to raise a family, only the path that works best for you and yours.