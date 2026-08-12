The Art of Raising
Santa Barbara Humans
Stories That Consider the Bigger Questions
and Tips for Making Family Life a Little Easier
By Indy Staff | August 13, 2026
Parenting touches nearly every corner of daily life — from the sidelines of a Saturday soccer game to the PTA meeting to the pediatrician’s office. It means keeping up with changing technology, creating meaningful traditions, and figuring out how to throw a birthday party without losing your mind.
This collection of stories from Indy Parenting (indyparenting.com) considers the larger questions of how we raise healthy, confident, and connected children, as well as ideas for making family life a little easier. Together, they reflect the many ways parents learn and grow alongside their kids — often discovering there is no single right way to raise a family, only the path that works best for you and yours.
From Santa Barbara Schools
to 22 Million Students:
How ParentSquare
Connected the Dots
A Local Mom’s Idea Has Grown into a Nationwide Platform for Seamless Campus Communication
Think You Don’t Have Time for the PTA? Think Again.
Why I Joined, and Why You Should Consider It Too
Before the First Bell Rings
Eleven Health Tips for the New Santa Barbara School Year
From Sesame Street
to Sequoia National Park,
It’s All About Awe
Dorien Davies Explores Wonder and Wow in Wowsabout for PBS Kids, from the Jim Henson Company
How to Throw the Best Birthday Parties
A Cheat Sheet for Acing This Annual Parenting Exam
Confessions of a Sports Dad
Chasing the ‘League,’ Cherishing the Journey
Pat Yourself on the Back, Parents
Readers Share Moments of Confidence that
Quieted the Self-Doubt
How a Garbage Truck
Rekindled One Santa Barbara Father’s
Rock-and-Roll Dream
Meet the Shoe Biters,
Who Turn ‘Power Words’ into Musical Anthems
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