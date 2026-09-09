I’d like to correct the piece by George Thurlow about the history of the Independent, back to its beginnings as the News & Review.

He writes: Karen Stabiner, author of at least 10 nonfiction works covering women’s issues, cooking, and fashion, and a regular contributor to the largest newspapers in the U.S., including the Los Angeles Times.

I am the author of seven works of nonfiction, not “at least 10,” which anyone can find out in a minute at karenstabiner.com. I have written about a wide range of subjects, most recently food and restaurant culture, not cooking, and surely not fashion. If education and healthcare are exclusively ‘women’s issues,’ there we are, but I’ve never thought so. My work currently appears in the Los Angeles Times, Boston Globe, and New York Times.

And to describe us as a “Maoist collective” really reduces a diverse, complicated, determined group of people to something less. That’s what made the N & R so compelling.