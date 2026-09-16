Last week’s election article headlined “Three-Way for District 5” reminded me there are several “District 5” races. School districts, including Carpinteria Unified, Goleta Union, Hope, Santa Barbara Community College, Santa Barbara Unified, and several functional districts: Carpinteria Valley Water, Goleta West Sanitary, and Santa Ynez River Water Conservation, all have identified District Five contests.

Trustees throughout the county are discussing classroom temperatures. Many districts are focusing on the lack of air conditioning in some classrooms. Teachers have needed standalone fans, which simply circulate hot air.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees is currently dealing with major issues involving student technology use, a reduced budget deficit, and a federal lawsuit against social media companies. The Carpinteria Unified School District Trustees have faced scrutiny regarding long-standing budget deficits, declining enrollment, labor tension, and historical legal liabilities.

The Santa Barbara Community College District (SBCC) trustees are facing labor disputes, overdue infrastructure improvements, and deficit management. They just approved a budget without agreement on faculty salaries. Following months of deadlocked collective bargaining, the board issued a counterproposal denying faculty general salary increases for up to four years (offering a zero percent cost-of-living adjustment).

The SBCC Board of Trustees election in November represents a pivotal moment for voters to shift or solidify the board’s approach to ongoing issues. Four out of the seven seats on the board are up for election this cycle, giving the community a significant voice in shaping policies.

E Howard Green is a candidate for SBCC’s District 5, which runs from Mission Canyon to Oak Park.