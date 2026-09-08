Santa Barbara City Election: A Three-Way Race to Win District 5

With current Santa Barbara City Council District 5 representative Eric Friedman making a run for mayor, three candidates have joined the race to fill his soon-to-be-vacant seat on the council.

This week — ahead of the Santa Barbara Independent’s District 5 candidate forum on September 17 — we take a look at all three candidates looking to win over voters in one of Santa Barbara’s most unique districts, which covers the neighborhoods surrounding upper State Street, Las Positas, La Cumbre, and San Roque.

Ian Baucke

Ian Baucke | Credit: Courtesy

In a city where Democrat Party–endorsed candidates tend to get a marked bump at the polls, local political rising star Ian Baucke has emerged as the District 5 front-runner early in the race, earning the official endorsements of both the state and county Democrats, among a long list of other groups and elected officials putting their support behind the 27-year-old candidate.

Baucke, a Santa Barbara local whose father, John Baucke, is a longtime member of the city’s Planning Commission, began his own political career early, studying at George Washington University and working his way up to his current positions as district representative for State Senator Monique Limón and chair of the Santa Barbara’s Transportation and Circulation Committee.

Baucke is a regular at public hearings, where he has advocated for housing affordability, supported rent stabilization, and spoken up alongside Strong Towns Santa Barbara for a people-centered State Street that is safer for the entire community.

His work with local elected officials and nonprofits gave him a leg up with endorsements and financial support. In the first half of the year, Baucke earned nearly $7,000 in campaign donations, which after spending was closer to $4,500. Since then, he has claimed another $2,000 in donations and leads the field of candidates.

In addition to the Democratic Party endorsements, Baucke has been endorsed by the Sierra Club, Santa Barbara Tenants Union, Local 620 SEIU, CAUSE Action Fund, Democratic Socialists of Santa Barbara, the California Working Families Party, and a number of elected officials, including Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, Buellton Mayor David Silva, former state assemblymember Das Williams, and Santa Barbara City Councilmember Wendy Santamaria.

Baucke said he hopes to use his experience to “cut red tape for homeowners and small businesses, expand affordable housing, protect our environment, and make our streets safer.”

“Santa Barbara is my home — I was born at Cottage Hospital and graduated from San Marcos,” Baucke said. “I’m running for City Council because the Santa Barbara I grew up in is slipping out of reach for too many of us. We need local leaders who understand this community and have the experience to deliver results.

“I’ve worked to address local issues for years,” he continued. “As District Representative for State Senate President Monique Limón, every day I help constituents navigate bureaucracy and access childcare, healthcare, and housing. As Chair of the Transportation Committee, I work closely with colleagues, city staff, and local residents to champion investments in safe routes to school, e-bike safety, and infrastructure upgrades for District 5 on Las Positas, State Street, and Calle Real.”



James Zurlinden

James Zurlinden | Credit: Courtesy

Former chef James Zurlinden, who now makes his career in finance, is hoping he can serve as a fresh voice on the council, representing voters who “feel like they don’t have a voice in the decisions shaping our community.”

Zurlinden, who returned to live in Santa Barbara 13 years ago after moving to Arizona in the early 2000s, says he never thought he’d be interested in running for office, until his career in the culinary arts and finance gave him a new insight into the challenges facing small businesses and residents in the city.

Zurlinden has voiced his support for cutting bureaucratic red tape for businesses and reopening parts of State Street. He has also spoken in favor of rent stabilization as a policy that could help struggling families. He said he hopes to serve as a leader who is “practical, grounded, and focused on results,” and that voters deserve councilmembers who treat tax dollars like they are “coming out of their own pocket.”

“Santa Barbara is my home, and I love being a part of this community,” Zurlinden said. “But living here comes with challenges. I’ve spent sleepless nights doing the math on rent, groceries and everything else that it takes to live in the city that you love. It’s not just a talking point to me. I’ve lived it, just like many in our community.

“That’s why I’m focused on real solutions for housing affordability, supporting the small businesses that keep our neighborhoods alive, and holding City Hall accountable,” he continued. “Too often, decisions get made without considering their impact on working families and local business owners.”

Zurlinden has not claimed any endorsements at this point in the race. For the first half of the year, his campaign received one donation of $500 (from himself), which after expenses is down to about $113.



Cevin Cathell

Cevin Cathell | Credit: Courtesy

Former film producer and longtime nonprofit volunteer Cevin Cathell may be a political newcomer, but she knows how to lead people. Cathell (whose first name is pronounced KEV-in) describes herself as a “pragmatic Democrat” who hopes to help lead the city as a councilmember “grounded in community, not politics.”

Cathell, who moved to Santa Barbara 26 years ago with her husband, said the skills she’s learned producing films, running women’s organizations, and helping build the Santa Barbara International Film Festival should translate nicely into City Council responsibilities, directing policy, and balancing budgets.

Cathell has expressed concerns about rent stabilization, and she has supported plans to reintroduce cars to State Street. She says she is running because she cares deeply about the city, and she wants to be part of a council that will “work together to achieve a future we all deserve.”

“Like so many neighbors, my husband and I feel firsthand how expensive it’s become just to stay,” Cathell said. “Although my first jobs were on staff at the Texas Legislature, most of my career has been as a producer, building coalitions and managing complex projects with multimillion-dollar budgets, delivering results on tight deadlines with no room for error.

“In Santa Barbara, I served as Program Director of SBIFF and held leadership roles in two historic women’s organizations, helping each become more vibrant,” she continues. “I’ll bring decades of leadership from the nonprofit and private sectors to the city’s toughest challenges: housing growth that respects our neighborhoods, environmental resilience, support for local businesses, protecting our most vulnerable, and fiscal responsibility.”

Cathell claimed no endorsements, but received $1,850 in campaign donations through the first half of the year. Since then, she reported an additional contribution of $1,000, given by Carpinteria businessman Jeff Giordano.

Join the Santa Barbara Independent for the District 5 candidate forum on Thursday, September 17, at 5:30 p.m. This forum will be held in the banquet room at Harry’s Plaza Café. RSVP and get your free tickets at sbindytickets.com.