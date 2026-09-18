Cheryl Strayed | Photo: Brian McDonnell

Becoming a household name seemingly out of nowhere, as the author of the 2012 number-one New York Times best-seller Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail, which was adapted into the Academy Award–nominated film starring Reese Witherspoon, Cheryl Strayed has gone on to write the best-selling collection Tiny Beautiful Things. That book, based on her beloved “Dear Sugar” advice columns, was adapted into a Hulu limited series and continues to be performed as a stage production in theaters across the country.

Subsequent books include the critically acclaimed novel Torch and the best-selling collection Brave Enough. With more than five million books sold worldwide and translations in more than 40 languages, Strayed is one of today’s most influential voices on grief, courage, love, and resilience.

She will deliver the keynote at the annual Heroes of Hospice luncheon fundraiser on Sunday, September 27, which is centered around the theme “One Wild and Precious Life.” Inspired by Mary Oliver’s timeless question, the luncheon invites guests to reflect on love, resilience, hope, and the everyday experiences that ultimately remind us what matters most. Strayed answered a few of my questions, ahead of her appearance in Santa Barbara.

You’ve explored the search for resilience pretty consistently in your work, which is also a large part of the work of Hospice of Santa Barbara. How does writing about your grief help you cope with it?

Writing has always been incredibly helpful to me in making sense of my experiences, and I’d say that’s especially true of the experiences that have been as difficult and complex as grief. I teach writing workshops on occasion and I see the ways writing is healing to so many of us, in part because writing almost always leads us toward truths that we might not ever speak. Writing opens us up. It invites us to get beneath the surface of things and when we do that, it very often leads to deeper understanding and, eventually, transformation.

What is it specifically about this organization that made you agree to come speak to supporters?

I have great appreciation for the work that hospices do, supporting those near the end of their lives with an emphasis on comfort and dignity. I’m always honored to be invited to speak for organizations like Hospice of Santa Barbara, who do such important work in their communities.

Reflecting on your life’s journey so far, what are the things you’ve learned along the way that you wish you knew when you started out as a writer?

I’m glad I learned as I went. I wouldn’t want to go back in time and spoil the journey of exploration and discovery that writing has turned out to be all along the way.

How has becoming a parent changed you?

In every way! For one thing it truly taught me the meaning of the word sacrifice. It taught me how strong I could be and also how deeply and devotedly I could love. It also profoundly deepened my feelings of tenderness toward all of us. Everyone was someone’s baby once. I often remember that.

Do you look at your own childhood any differently?

I think so. It’s impossible not to compare and contrast, especially since my kids had such a very different childhood than I did.

What would you say are the most precious things in your life?

The people and animals I love. The only truly precious things are the relationships we have.

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services at no cost to individuals, including children, teens, and families coping with the impact of a life-threatening illness or the death of a loved one. The 14th Annual Heroes of Hospice luncheon takes place on Sunday, September 27, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. See hospiceofsb.org for more information.