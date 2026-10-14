For years, I have used the Independent as a guide during election season — your views are often well thought-out and you have been a trusted source of information. So I was shocked to find you endorse a No vote on Prop 40, with the unsound reasoning (to the extent you had any) that the process may be imperfect due to the six-month implementation time frame.

Let’s think about this: Property wealth and stock wealth is well documented. Do we really want to not move forward with this one-time tax on people who pay, proportionally, way less taxes than the rest of us, simply because we can’t take a year to account for every yacht and supercar they own? Because they might … complain?

An argument to do nothing because our systems aren’t “perfect” is simply capitulation. Who is funding the Independent that you made this endorsement?