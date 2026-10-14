While the 2028 LA Olympics will be a great thing for the city there are undoubtedly some major problems that can incur if not responsibly handled during the Olympics. One of the biggest problems that may develop is a huge amount of plastic trash all over the city and the surrounding area and eventually leading to an increase in micro plastics all over the world with this global event.

I recently went to a Jack Johnson concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl where they have committed to using reusable plastic cups during events, which I thought was very aspirational. This seems like a realistic solution as opposed to the one using plastic bottles and cups that will be used at the Olympics, which would create metric tons of litter and waste. This could be one step in eliminating single use plastic at the Olympics.

I hope that Santa Barbara could be an example for L.A. and the rest of the world in the upcoming Olympics.