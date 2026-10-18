The Santa Barbara Rental Properties Association couldn’t have bought a better endorsement than the one the Independent gave to Eric Friedman for mayor of Santa Barbara. You guys parroted every bogus talking point that the real estate and landlord lobby has against rent regulation. You point out Friedman’s financial ties to Jim Knell, the commercial landlord trying to tank the State Street Master Plan, without seeming to realize the conflict of interest that creates and how Friedman would have to recuse himself from any vote involving State Street if he had even a shred of ethics.

In fact, Friedman’s leaned so hard into donations from propertied interests that he didn’t even approach SEIU Local 620, the union representing city workers, for an endorsement despite claiming to be a champion of working people. Kristen Sneddon did, and we gladly gave it to her because there isn’t a member of the City Council who has a stronger record of consistently voting in favor of workers and tenants.

I guess you all didn’t have the stomach to go against the wishes of your advertisers. No matter. Kristen already has my vote, and the support of every organization on the South Coast that fights on behalf of people who don’t earn their livings from rent revenues or stock dividends.