I really think you should reconsider your choice of Salud Carbajal for Congress.

Bob Smith is a tremendous individual who knows Washington and how it works better than most. He will make alliances across the aisle and help our area immensely. He is smart, outgoing, and a true veteran who served many years for the U.S.A. More than Salud. I find him to be the most outstanding candidate we have had in years that could represent our area.

Please don’t just go party line, but look at all of the individual, then make a choice. It should be what is best for the area, not by party. Please for once look beyond the Party! Do it for California!

We need someone like Bob so much. Salud has done nothing for us.