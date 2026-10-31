It is a betrayal to the community for the Independent to endorse Eric Freidman. I propose the paper’s name to be Real Estate Dependent. Democracy requires a free press so that the people can be informed. The Independent has for the majority of its existence been a source of unbiased, honest reporting.

The endorsements you ran are an extension of the ads that are at the back of your paper. You have sold out to big Real Estate interests. You have sold out to corporate greed and destruction of democracy. You are an example of all that is wrong with our country. RIP the Independent.