Judge Thomas Anderle deserves a ton of credit for his career, which he has retired from according to last week’s Independent. I was lucky to have served my only jury duty on a weeklong civil case he presided over.

One day during the tedious civil case, I was a bit tired after a big night out and couldn’t help but take a quick nap while seated with the other jurors. I remember waking and looking right into his eyes as he announced, ”We will take a 10-minute recess, folks.” Instead of embarrassing me, he solved the problem and made me realize that if he could focus and listen intently — I should too.

I was so impressed by his leadership during that trial that I asked him to marry my wife Olga and me. I’m proud to say that he gladly announced us to be man and wife on the courthouse steps 17 years ago and that I was able to witness a small part of his amazing career!