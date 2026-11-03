Santa Barbara Judge Thomas Anderle: Good-Bye and Thank You After 30 Years on Bench

Last Friday, Judge Thomas Anderle graciously allowed himself to be ambushed by a courtroom full of past and present attorneys, judges, and other courthouse regulars intent on giving the 91-year-old judge as fond a surprise farewell as could be mustered. For nearly a minute, they gave Anderle a standing ovation.

Friday was Anderle’s last day on his 30 years handling some of the court’s thorniest civil cases, almost always contentious family law cases, and its even more convoluted environmental law disputes. On the bench, Anderle could be both booming and contemplative, gracious and garrulous. But always, it was Anderle’s courtroom. Utterly unswerving, Anderle is famous for never reversing any of his tentative rulings, though he allowed attorneys to try.

Lured out into his courtroom under false pretenses — his longtime staff wanted to take one more photo of the judge in his black robe and courtroom — Anderle raised his arms skyward at the applause and exclaimed, “You move me beyond words. Thank you. That’s all I can say.”

Actually, he had more to say than that.

“What a wonderful job! Huh!” he thundered. “Billions of people would like to have a legal system like ours. Billions. And here, we get a chance every day!”

He described the setting in which he got to work as a “sleeping fishing village on the Central Coast.”

“How lucky we are. How lucky all of us are. How lucky I am today.”

Judge Thomas Anderle received a surprise farewell on his last day in court before delivering some parting words. | Credit: Courtesy

Anderle was famous for putting in the hours, mastering the minutia, and doing much — though not all — of his own laborious legal research, as attorneys for Sable Offshore discovered the hard way just one year ago. Sable had sued the California Coastal Commission for $357 million, charging the state agency had exceeded its legal authority by requiring the company to seek conditional-use permits before doing the much-disputed repairs at 121 corroded portions of the company’s pipeline. Sable said it had relied on a letter written the year before by two high-ranking county officials absolving the company of needing such permits. That letter alluded to permits obtained in 1986 by the original pipeline owner allowing repairs to take place without such permits.

In his tentative ruling, Anderle eviscerated Sable’s argument as well as the letter signed by the county officials. In 1986, the judge noted, the permitting documents envisioned a pipeline with a 30-year lifespan, not 39 years. In less than one year, Sable had moved 7,200 dump trucks’ worth of dirt, making more repairs — 121 — than would have been typical of a 10-year time span. Anderle characterized the work done by Sable as a pipeline “reconstruction,” not just repairs. And “reconstruction,” he concluded, was not mentioned anywhere in the county’s 1986 permit.

Although Anderle’s ruling still stands, the Trump administration came to the company’s rescue and ordered Sable to begin production on the grounds of national security. Sable, having sought this level of relief, was only too happy to oblige and commenced pumping this February.

Throughout his career, Anderle had been a big supporter of the Legal Aid Foundation, which provides free legal advice to those without means. Today, Legal Aid works out of offices named after Anderle.

Anderle grew up in Michigan, the son of a three-sport coach in which he lettered. He starred in football, playing wide receiver for the University of Michigan football team, for which he told friends, he “rode the pine.”

Throughout his life in Santa Barbara, Anderle was known as a ferociously competitive tennis player. He still plays, but now only doubles, a concession to age.

Anderle kept a busy trial schedule up to last Thursday, when he wrapped up a 14-day class-action suit involving false advertising allegations against a company that purported to teach certificate-worthy CPR via Zoom instruction. (CPR certificates, it turns out, require in-person instruction.)

Anderle wished everyone in the room well, especially as they grappled with the new challenges posed by AI.

“Think about it! AI!” he exclaimed, “Oh wow.”

With that, he summed it up. “Your business is done as we stand here. You’re excused. You may leave.”