A private investor with existing property holdings in Santa Barbara has purchased a 40-unit apartment property at 1825 Chapala Street for $11,995,000, marking the largest apartment sale in the city this year, according to Radius Commercial Real Estate records. Completed as part of a 1031 exchange, the acquisition represents a significant investment in Santa Barbara’s multifamily market, even amid continuing uncertainty surrounding the city’s rent stabilization policies.

The City Council adopted a permanent rent stabilization ordinance in October, but a referendum petition challenging the measure has since been submitted. A temporary rent freeze has also been in place since February. Despite the unsettled regulatory environment, the buyer, an established Santa Barbara property owner, moved forward with the nearly $12 million acquisition.

“A sale of this size demonstrates that investors still see opportunity in well-located Santa Barbara apartments, even with the uncertainty surrounding rent control. Buyers are looking beyond today’s regulatory environment and evaluating the long-term fundamentals of the properties and the market,” said Steve Golis of Radius Group’s Golis Team, which represented the sellers alongside Jack Gilbert and Aneta Jensen. Matt Kipp and Nick Kazemi of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer.

Located a block from State Street and within walking distance of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, 1825 Chapala contains 40 junior one-bedroom apartments. The largely stabilized property was built in 1966 and has undergone significant improvements in recent years.

While rent control limits increases for existing tenants, owners generally have the ability under state law to establish a new rent when a unit becomes vacant. Smaller apartments like those at 1825 Chapala also tend to experience more frequent tenant turnover than larger units, potentially creating more opportunities to adjust rents over time.

“Under rent control, turnover is how rents get back to market. Smaller units like these turn over more often, just by the nature of the beast, so a building full of junior one-bedrooms can sometimes be more valuable to a buyer than people expect,” said Gilbert.

Todd Drevo and Melanie Cava owned the property for approximately 25 years, making the sale a significant transition after a quarter-century of ownership.

About the Golis Team at Radius

Radius Commercial Real Estate is a Santa Barbara-based commercial brokerage co-founded by Steve Golis in 2002. Its Golis Team specializes in apartment and investment property sales from Ventura County to San Luis Obispo County and has closed more than $1.5 billion in transactions since 2003.

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