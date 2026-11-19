The opinion article “Vaccine Refusal” by Cheri Rae (Oct. 22, 2026) blames the current disease state on the unvaccinated. Her personal story aside, the data on vaccines, injuries, and shielding pharma companies has been presented for decades — most recently by Children’s Health Defense attorney Aaron Siri in his 2025 book Vaccines, Amen. He states that belief in shots is the opposite of good science and medical practice. He points to a recent documentary, An Inconvenient Study, in which Henry Ford Health System doctors found that in every outcome between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups, the vaccinated group had between 240-600 percent greater incidence rate of dozens of chronic disorders.

Ms. Rae’s concept of herd immunity declares that the percentage of children who vaccinate decreases infections, where natural infection provides a level of herd immunity. Most people are unaware that manufacturers and doctors are immune from prosecution if they injure or kill a patient (1986 NCVIA Act), which has caused a radical increase in the vaccine schedule with children (74 shots today). Also, last year the American Academy of Pediatrics was charged in a RICO lawsuit with conspiracy for lying to the public about vaccine safety. Vaccine injuries (including autism) have risen sharply since 2000.

The issue of vaccine safety and trust in doctors is under more intense scrutiny. Why? The collective health of American children has declined for over 40 years. From Ms. Rae’s reporting (based on John Hopkins data), pertussis [whooping cough] in the U.S. has declined by 11 percent from 2012 to 2024, and an additional 29 percent in 2025. This is not an “unvaccinated” issue; it details types of children who get sick, their nutritional status, physical activity, and other medications. The total number of vaccines also plays a role in the severity of chronic illness (Miller, 2012).

As these questions are answered — versus a blanket call to vaccinate everyone — we can then attempt to restore a balance to a system that is as flawed now as it was over 100 years ago.