We’ve had our first significant rains, and all went well in our downtown Santa Barbara neighborhood — thanks to the very good work of County Flood Control and their contractor, Granite Construction.

I am sure that it had nothing to do with my note in early September and I apologize if I raised unnecessary alarm, but the pace of the work on Mission Creek seemed to really accelerate — even through those very hot days in September and October. It was inspiring to watch. The project is still not complete, but the creek is open and the water flowing.

The wider channel is wonderful. It’s beautiful, even without the railings, plantings, and boulders.

Our entire neighborhood thanks all those who put in the hard work.