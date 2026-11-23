The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) has installed Santa Barbara REALTOR® Staci Caplan as its 2027 president-elect. Caplan began her official term November 10th at the close of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR) Conference and Expo held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Caplan is a second-generation REALTOR® and the supervising broker and owner of Pacific Crest Realty. With more than two decades of experience, she lists and sells property and consistently serves organized real estate at the local, state, and national levels.

“I’m honored and excited to serve as California Association of REALTORS® President-Elect as we continue to champion fair housing, expand homeownership opportunities, and protect private property rights. I’m especially proud that C.A.R. promotes legislation that makes homeownership more accessible across our state,” shared Caplan. “Together, with nearly 190,000 members across California, we will strengthen consumer protections and uphold the highest standards of professionalism, earning the trust of those we serve.”

Caplan is recognized for her collaborative leadership style and deep policy expertise. Caplan is a trusted voice in the real estate community, with a long-standing commitment to advocacy and investment in the REALTOR® profession, always guided by a strong sense of purpose and service to C.A.R. members, the real estate profession, and the communities that REALTORS® serve.

The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with nearly 190,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. Visit car.org to learn more.

###

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.