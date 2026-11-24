This Giving Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Independent is encouraging our readers to participate in Giving Tuesday by highlighting area nonprofits and their great work. Below, you will find a sliver of the nonprofits doing good work in the Santa Barbara community.



We encourage our readers, if able, to contribute this season to a nonprofit listed below or your favorite nonprofit.

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805 Undocufund Advocating and supporting mixed status and immigrant families in the Central Coast. Both through Rapid Response with immigration and with Natural Disaster Response. 805undocufund.org

Animal Services Angels Animal Services Angels strengthens the animal welfare safety net in Santa Barbara County by raising awareness and generating critical funding for Santa Barbara County Animal Services and other animal welfare partners, helping them protect, care for, and improve the lives of animals in need. animalservicesangels.org

C.A.R.E.4Paws C.A.R.E.4Paws works to reduce pet overpopulation and improve pet family welfare. We strive to keep pets healthy, safe and with the people who love them by improving access to essential resources, including veterinary care assistance, spay/neuter surgeries, food distribution and emergency foster care and boarding. care4paws.org

Community Environmental Council For more than 50 years, CEC has pioneered environmental solutions on California’s Central Coast. From clean energy and climate-smart agriculture to preparing communities for extreme weather, we’re advancing local solutions that REVERSE climate change, REPAIR the damage, and PROTECT the places we call home. cecsb.org

Doctors Without Walls – Santa Barbara Street Medicine DWW-SBSM is dedicated to providing free, volunteer medical care for the most vulnerable of Santa Barbara County, when and where they are in need, including in times of disaster, and to provide education and training for DWW-SBSM volunteers and others, in order to promote the excellent practice of humanitarian medicine in our hometown and elsewhere. sbdww.org/donate

Environmental Defense Center Defending nature and advancing environmental justice on California’s Central Coast through advocacy and legal action. environmentaldefensecenter.org

Fund for Santa Barbara The Fund for Santa Barbara (est. 1980) is a non-traditional community foundation that provides grants and support to grassroots, community-based organizations advancing progressive social change. The FUND strengthens movements for economic, environmental, political, racial, and social justice by investing in community-led solutions that address the root causes of inequity. fundforsantabarbara.org/donate/

Gateway Educational Services We create equity through education by cultivating an inclusive learning community where every student feels they belong and is inspired to imagine and pursue a successful future. gatewayeducationalservices.org

Gaviota Coast Conservancy Gaviota Coast Conservancy is dedicated to permanently protecting the rural character and environmental integrity of the Gaviota Coast for present and future generations. We facilitate respectful public use and recreational access, support regenerative agriculture practices that build soil and sustain working lands, and encourage active stewardship of our coast. gaviotacoastconservancy.org

Heal the Ocean Heal the Ocean focuses on reducing ocean pollution and providing science-based solutions to improve the health of our ocean and resilience of our coasts to benefit people and wildlife. healtheocean.org

Hillside Our mission is to provide a home for individuals with moderate to severe intellectual and developmental disabilities that supports their efforts to maximize their physical, cognitive, social and emotional abilities, so that they can attain their highest level of independence in an environment where they are treated with dignity and respect. hillsidesb.org

Juneteenth Santa Barbara Year-round, in addition to the annual Juneteenth Santa Barbara celebration, Juneteenth Santa Barbara utilizes its platform to uplift all Black/African American-led/serving organizations to bridge understanding, community, and joy. juneteenthsb.org

Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County is a non-profit law firm that provides free legal assistance to Santa Barbara County residents. Our mission is to provide high-quality civil legal services to low-income and other vulnerable residents in order to ensure equal access to justice. We change lives through direct representation, legal advice and information, and community education. lafsbc.org

Maker House Our mission is to create and sustain an inclusive ceramic arts center that fosters exploration, innovation, and self-expression through the transformative medium of clay. makerhouse.org

Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund To promote social justice and protect the environment, SBCAN — in partnership with the Santa Barbara Independent — supports research and reporting on environmental and social justice issues. Your tax-deductible donations to the SBCAN Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund will help ensure that these issues will continue to be researched and reported on in the Santa Barbara region. sbcan.nationbuilder.com/journalism_fund

Partners in Housing Solutions Partners in Housing Solutions helps people who are experiencing homelessness and those at risk to secure and retain permanent housing through our network of rental property owners. partnersinhousingsolutions.org

Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary Our mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and give lifetime homes to abused, abandoned, and neglected donkeys and mules. We strive to create positive change in our community through various initiatives and educational programs sharing the healing and goodness of donkeys. ranchoburrodonkeysanctuary.org

Rooted Santa Barbara County Rooted Santa Barbara County partners with individuals, families, and care teams to make Food is Medicine part of everyday health. Through accessible, culturally relevant, hands-on education and community partnerships, we build the knowledge, skills, and confidence to eat more plants, prevent and manage chronic disease, and equip our neighbors to Eat to Thrive. RootedSantaBarbara.org

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden As the first botanic garden in the nation to focus exclusively on native plants, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden celebrates 100 years of conservation leadership and work to better understand the relationship between plants and people. Founded in 1926, the Garden’s team of scientists, educators, and horticulturists remain committed to the spirit of its founders — to conserve native plants and habitats so they continue to support life on the planet and can be enjoyed for generations to come. sbbotanicgarden.org

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper Santa Barbara Channelkeeper is a grassroots non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds. Through science-based advocacy, education, fieldwork, enforcement, and community engagement, Channelkeeper defends our community’s right to clean water and informs, inspires, and empowers people to speak and act for our waterways. sbck.org

Santa Barbara County Action Network SBCAN is a countywide grassroots organization that works to promote social and economic justice, to preserve our environmental and agricultural resources, and to create sustainable communities. SBCAN advocates a holistic approach to community planning that integrates housing, open space, and transportation to meet the needs of all members of our community and future generations. sbcan.nationbuilder.com

Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation To promote animal welfare and to better the quality of life for animals in Santa Barbara County through education, outreach, collaboration, and promotion of the humane ethic and responsible treatment of all animals. sbcanimalcare.org

Santa Barbara County Trails Council Our mission is to protect public trail access, build and maintain safe and sustainable trails, and promote public engagement in land stewardship and trail use for all types of outdoor recreation. santabarbaratrails.org

Santa Barbara Education Foundation Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) provides and supports programs that enrich the academic, artistic, and personal development of all students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. sbefoundation.org

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center inspires a thirst for discovery and a passion for the natural world. sbnature.org

Santa Barbara New House New House dedicates itself to providing a clean, sober and healthy environment that allows men with alcohol and other drug problems to begin their journey of recovery and to reclaim their dignity, self-esteem, and sense of purpose. sbnewhouse.org

Santa Barbara Women in STEM Help us build a future where every woman belongs in science! Women remain underrepresented at every level of STEM — and the gap only widens with seniority. Santa Barbara Women in STEM is working to change that. Through professional development workshops, industry speaker events, mentorship connections, and a thriving local network, we give women in STEM the tools, relationships, and confidence to advance their careers on their own terms. Based in Santa Barbara, our community reaches graduate students, early-career professionals, and seasoned experts who share one goal: a STEM world that works for everyone. sbwomeninstem.org

ShelterBox USA Right now, over 117 million people around the world have been made homeless by disaster and conflict. ShelterBox is working to change this. By providing emergency shelter and tools for families robbed of their homes by disaster, we’re transforming despair into hope. We want to see a world where no family is left without shelter after disaster. shelterboxusa.org

State of Mind Cafe State of Mind is a nonprofit cafe designed with and for the disability community. We employ individuals with disabilities, offering meaningful jobs that foster empowerment and belonging. Beyond employment, we serve as a safe, vibrant, and accessible social hub, shifting perceptions, building bridges, and creating a lasting legacy of inclusion. stateofmindcafe.com

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County conserves natural resources, agricultural land and open spaces for the benefit of present and future generations. sblandtrust.org

The Oaks Parent-Child Workshop To create a joyful play-based cooperative preschool while supporting diverse families in a nurturing community to navigate the world with confidence. theoakspcw.org/giving

Transition House Transition House is dedicated to the solution of family homelessness in the Santa Barbara community. Capable and motivated families with children are offered tools and respectful, non-sectarian residential services designed to alleviate poverty, restoring self-sufficiency and dignity. transitionhouse.com

Unite to Light Unite to Light envisions a world where every person has access to clean, affordable light and energy. We provide low cost solar lighting and power to people living without electricity to improve global health, education, prosperity, and fight climate change. unitetolight.org

Unity Shoppe Santa Barbara Unity Shoppe is committed to providing free resources, such as groceries, clothing, and other essentials, to Santa Barbara County residents impacted by temporary conditions of poverty, life transitions, natural disasters, or health crises. We aim to reinforce human dignity and encourage self-sufficiency and independence. unityshoppe.org

VNA Health Founded in 1908, VNA Health is a leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home healthcare, helping patients and families live well at home, wherever they call home. Beyond charity care in home health, palliative care, hospice, and bereavement services, VNA Health strengthens and empowers our community through impactful Community Care Programs. vna.health