This Giving Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Independent will encourage our readers to participate in Giving Tuesday by highlighting area nonprofits and their great work in our newsletter, in print, and online.

Inclusion in our Giving Tuesday campaign is $250. Participating nonprofit organizations will be included in a dedicated newsletter to 20,000+ readers on 12/01, be featured in our print listings in the 11/25 and 12/03 print issues of the Santa Barbara Independent, and will appear online with a link directly to their website. In print we will feature the organization’s name, website, mission statement, and logo. Send your information for print in at this link here.

This form is accepting submissions until November 18, 2026.