You can reach our audience who is looking for home improvements and ways to see growth in their garden in our upcoming Home and Garden issue!

Promote your business to our readers who are looking for everything from renovations and ways to enliven their home to landscaping and ways to upkeep gardens and plants in our community.

Publishes: Thursday September 12

Advertising Deadline: Friday, September 6, at Noon

Extend Your Marketing Digitally Target those planning to upgrade their homes or gardens in both big and small ways through programmatic advertising. Reaching people where they are on mobile, desktop, and in-apps. * Minimum 3-month commitment

Choose From Our Classic Print Options Reach our readers in the September 12 printed issue of The Santa Barbara Independent.

Contact your advertising representative or advertising@independent.com