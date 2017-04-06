For the child or child-at-heart who loves the fascinating world of trucks, tractors, trolleys, and all other transportation, an exciting new fundraiser is rolling into Carpinteria on Saturday, April 8. Tractors, Trucks and Trolleys, Oh My! is a fun and inexpensive family event where kids of all ages have the opportunity to learn about and explore trucks, construction vehicles, and public safety equipment with hands-on exhibits and real-world examples. Each vehicle will have a driver present to answer questions, let kids in the driver’s seat, and even let them honk the horn. What’s more, the fun day will feature food and exhibitors from the Carpinteria community.

The fun, educational experience will support further educating kids in the Carpinteria region. All proceeds will go to support the services of the Early Learning Center at Cate School, which provides a safe learning environment for children ages 3 months-5 years old, and Canalino School, one of Carpinteria’s elementary schools.

4∙1∙1 Tractors, Trucks and Trolleys, Oh My! is at Canalino Elementary School (1480 Linden Ave., Carpinteria). For more information, visit tttcarpinteria.com.