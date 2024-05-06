End of the Line for Eastside Boys & Girls Club?

Due to internal conflict, Santa Barbara’s downtown Boys & Girls Club will no longer be a Boys & Girls Club — a nationwide network of community youth centers that provide after-school programming and mentorship — come summer.

“They can run whatever youth program they want, they just can’t call it a Boys & Girls Club,” said Michael Baker, chief executive officer of the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County (United Club).

Originally established by local firefighters in 1938 as the “Boys’ Club of Santa Barbara,” the 632 East Canon Perdido Street site was created to give young boys a place to go outside of school, and has served families for more than 80 years. Known for its athletic programs, it has churned out famous alumni, including NBA Laker Jamaal Wilkes and NFL players Randall and Sam Cunningham.

Caption: Originally established as the “Boys’ Club of Santa Barbara,” the 632 East Canon Perdido Street site has served families for more than 80 years. | Credit: Courtesy United Boys & Girls Club

In 1990, the club officially changed their name to the “Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara,” and in 2020, they merged with the United Club, joining the network of clubs across the county.

In doing so, their agreement involved the downtown facility retaining ownership of the site and control of an endowment, while financially supporting the United Club in the running of the programs and the facility. However, the downtown club’s board — who receive funds from renting out other parts of the land — have not made these financial contributions for more than two years.

“The last straw was the board of the facility telling us they no longer want us in the building,” Baker said. “Like, you’re not only not making payments but now you’re telling us to get out? The owners made the decision for us to vacate, so that’s what we’re doing.”

To keep up programming, the United Club was funding operations at the downtown location since 2021, which was not the agreement, Baker said. “It takes away resources that could be used at the other clubs — we were using more funding to keep it running than we were supposed to,” he added.

According to Mark Alvarado, the downtown club’s alumni association president, the downtown facility changed after the United Club took it over. The board issued the United Club a notice last year that they were releasing them from the operating agreement, seemingly due disagreements over operations, such as hours. Before the United Club took over, the downtown club was open until 8 or 9 p.m. every night, but has since closed at 5.

In addition, Alvarado said, the club’s teen center “hasn’t been operating for about the last three years, or at least not at the level it used to run before United.” He chalked it up to the United Club following a different model than what was envisioned for downtown, saying that the two entities have differing “philosophical approaches” to serving kids. Downtown’s club sees gang-impacted youth and some teens with social-emotional and behavioral issues. The United Club is great at serving its younger members, but “the community requires that facility to serve all kids, not just littles,” Alvarado said.

Operations at the Canon Perdido site will continue until June 13. According to Baker, they wanted to wait until the end of the school year to avoid inconveniencing the location’s current members. Summer and fall programming will continue at the United Club’s Westside location about two miles away, and Baker said their “driving objective” is to continue to serve the children and families from the downtown location.

“Our Club staff are currently reaching out to families to ensure they know how to find us and schedule transportation to the other clubs,” added Nicholas Behrman, the United Club’s chair of the board.

As for whether they are interested in exploring other locations for a new Eastside club, Baker said the United Club is “committed to making sure that no child falls through the cracks, whatever that means.”

The downtown club’s board, on the other hand, plans to seek a new operator to serve youth out of the facility once the United Club moves out, according to Alvarado.