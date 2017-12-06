SBIFF 2018 Virtuosos Honorees Announced

The winter months may mean short days and long nights, but they also signal the coming of The Arlington Theatre’s marquee lit up with the names of big stars attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF). While the actual fest doesn’t take place until the end of January, SBIFF has started announcing who will be honored at the 10-day celebration of cinema.

The most recent revelation is the seven actors who will receive the 2018 Virtuosos awards, created to honor those whose noteworthy performances elevate them into the national cinematic dialogue. This year’s honorees are an impressive slate of actors: Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), John Boyega (Detroit), Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Hong Chau (Downsizing), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick). “We are thrilled to celebrate this diverse group of actors who have earned their place as some of the most talented individuals working in the industry today,” said Roger Durling, SBIFF’s executive director.

The award presentation, which will be moderated for the eighth year by veteran interviewer Dave Karger, takes place February 3, 2018, at The Arlington Theatre. Other 2018 festival honorees include Willem Dafoe and Gary Oldman.

See sbiff.org.