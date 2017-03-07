Green Prez Candidates

Things are almost certain to improve if this nation’s Republican leadership is drummed out of office by an unhappy electorate. Let’s hope that possibility still exists come election time.

Nonetheless, we can’t realistically expect the corruption to actually go away, unless this nation’s power base is returned to the citizenry and the influence of money is eliminated from the electoral process.

That is where you come in. Come be a part of grassroots politics. Former Green Party presidential candidates Jill Stein (2012, 2106) and David Cobb (2004) are speaking in the MultiCultural Center Theater in UCSB’s UCEN next Tuesday, March 14, from noon till 1:30 p.m. The event is called “The New Situation for Climate and Social Justice: Building the People’s Movement for a Green New Deal” and is free to the public.

See you there!