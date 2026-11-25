The concussion of waves pounding the beach awakened guests at the Rosewood Miramar this morning, who gathered along an oceanside railing clutching cups of coffee and wearing bathrobes to marvel at the huge sets rolling in. Along the 101, cars with surfboards strapped to the roof inched down the highway, where southbound traffic was taking 30 extra minutes to reach Montecito. The surfers who’d already made it to Hammond’s Beach blissfully rode roaring sets of overhead waves.

King tide at Butterfly Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Butterfly Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Butterfly Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Butterfly Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Butterfly Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Butterfly Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Butterfly Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Butterfly Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Butterfly Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Butterfly Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Butterfly Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Butterfly Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Miramar Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Miramar Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The waves today were so tall that they broke the record for wave height for the City of Santa Barbara — 8.21 feet of surf compared to the previous record of 8.04 feet, set only the month before on October 27, said Yaneris Muñiz, duty officer at the county’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) on Wednesday.

King tide at Miramar Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Jean Yamamura

King tide at Miramar Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Jean Yamamura

King tide at Miramar Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Jean Yamamura

King tide at Hammonds Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Jean Yamamura

King tide at Hammonds Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Jean Yamamura

King tide at Hammonds Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Jean Yamamura

OEM issued a warning last night to residents of low-lying places to get their things together in case an evacuation became necessary. The high water level from the effects of a very warm El Niño plus the extreme high tide, known vernacularly as a king tide, made the potential for inundation very real from beachfront properties that are only a few feet higher than the extreme tide. All county beaches are currently closed, said county spokesperson Kelsey Buttitta, but so far, no calls have come in for water damage or flooding.

Ash Avenue in Carpinteria reportedly flooded during the relatively calm waves yesterday. Ryan Ayerle, Public Works manager for the city, explained that sea water was spilling out of the storm drains. The drainage system that runs through the Carpinteria Salt Marsh was working backward, as the high tide pushed the ocean upward through the pipes and into the streets. The state beach in Carpinteria also got wet from some water intrusion, but no harm was done, Muñiz said. The same went for the City of Santa Barbara beach parking lots.

The alert that went out last night was a precaution and also unprecedented, Muñiz said. “I’ve been with OEM for eight years, and the county for 15. This is the first time we’ve seen the need for an evacuation warning like this,” she said, noting that El Niño was bringing new conditions. “This is pretty interesting to view. We are learning a lot.”

King tide at Carpinteria State Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Full moon seen from Carpinteria State Beach | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Carpinteria State Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Padaro Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Padaro Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

King tide at Padaro Beach on November 25, 2026 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The areas identified for potential evacuation were known to flood during past king tides, she explained, like the underpass at Padaro Lane, Fernald Point, Sandyland, Miramar, and Rincon. (See map here.)

Predictions for the afternoon high tide are roughly half those of Wednesday morning’s — less than four feet versus as much as seven or eight. Thursday’s high tide is slightly less than Wednesday’s, and the coastal flood advisory and high surf warning remain in effect through Thursday afternoon.