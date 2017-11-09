SBCC Theatre Group Opens Auditions

With its 2017 season officially over, The Theatre Group at SBCC is already prepping for next year’s offerings. First on the docket is a presentation of Communicating Doors, English playwright Alan Ayckbourn’s 1994 comedy/thriller. While the play has been chosen, the cast has not, hence the call for auditions.

The action takes place in a single hotel suite, but toggles in time from 1974 to 2014. Four of the six parts available require the actors to play different ages in different eras. The roles available include Reece (at ages 70 and 30), a businessman who stops at nothing to succeed; Jessica (ages 25 and 45), Reece’s first wife; Ruella (age 45), Reece’s second wife; Phoebe (age 33), a dominatrix; Julian (ages 45 and 65), Reece’s longtime business associate and best friend, and a hired killer; and Harold (ages 35 and 55), the hotel proprietor.

Auditions are being held by appointment only, Tuesday, November 13, 6-9 p.m., and Wednesday, November 14, 6-9 p.m., at the Jurkowitz Theatre; callbacks are Monday, December 4, at the Garvin Theatre. The play runs February 28-March 17, 2018, in the Garvin Theatre and will be directed by Katie Laris. To make an appointment, call Christina Frank at 965-0581 x2376, or email her at cmfrank1@pipeline.sbcc.edu. For more information, see theatergroupsbcc.com/sbcc-theatre-auditions.