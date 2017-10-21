Cox Unveils New Internet Plan

The future is now. Or, at least, that’s what Santa Barbara internet provider Cox Communications is trying to do with its new high-speed internet plan, G1GABLAST.

Representatives at the Cox Smart Home preview on October 10, which took place at Goleta’s Village at Los Carneros, showed off smart-home favorites like virtual reality headsets and Amazon Echo. On G1GABLAST, users can use at one time any number of smart-home devices and electronics requiring Internet connectivity — all without compromising speed or stability.

Ryland Madison, the director of product marketing at Cox Communications, said buyers will experience speeds up to 100 times faster than the average speed in the U.S.

G1GABLAST comes to Santa Barbara just as Cox announced that all monthly data plans in California will be capped at one terabyte per month, with additional data available for a charge. Cox communications specialist Joe Camero said the cap is for users who burn through data quickly, but most residents have no reason to worry since they use an average of 300 gigabytes a month.

The Village at Los Carneros is the only area enabled with Cox G1GABLAST in Santa Barbara County. Cox has no set plans to install it in any another community in the county.

“As one of the few new home developments in the area, The Village at Los Carneros provided us with an immediate opportunity to bring the latest in broadband technology as part of our commitment to invest in our communities,” Madison wrote in an email to the Independent.

Madison said that the new service plans range from $99.99 to $119.99 a month.