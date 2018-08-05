Counting Votes

In the otherwise well-reasoned letter by Stephen Keneally, there was one thought that might deserve rethinking. Mr. Keneally referenced a letter writer who was upset at Donald Trump’s election and took the individual to task for being “unhappy at being out voted.” Hmmm. I thought that Ms. Clinton received more votes than Mr. Trump?
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.