What’s Carbajal’s Track Record?

Last week Justin Fareed unveiled a new ad featuring local law enforcement officers saying that votes that Salud Carbajal cast in Congress have made their jobs more difficult and put them at risk. In both the ad and in a press conference he mentioned particular votes, like a vote against Kate’s Law, as a specific reference.

There was a story on KEYT’s website regarding the conference that was taken down about an hour later, then re-posted hours after that with the addition of a statement from Carbajal’s office. Carbajal’s rep, I’m assuming without irony, said that Fareed’s attacks were just “empty partisan rhetoric” and that Carbajal had a “long track record of working to keep our communities safe” and that he’s “worked closely with law enforcement to crack down on MS-13 and stop drug smuggling and human trafficking.”

What’s that track record? Is it voting against Kate’s Law? Is it voting against Sarah’s law? Is it supporting sanctuary policies that have put our families and law enforcement officers in danger?



His claim about support of the largest law enforcement organization is intentionally misleading. His rep doesn’t say “endorsement” or give the name of the group, which is shady to start with.

Fareed himself wrote a detailed post a few weeks ago naming the specific votes to which he’s referring. That’s hardly “empty partisan rhetoric.” I’d like to see a detailed list of Carbajal’s “long track record” of working to keep our communities safe.