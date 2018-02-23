I am writing to express my anger at the shooting of 17 teenagers in Florida, and the anger I have that our politicians are not doing anything about it.

The National Rifle Association has too much influence over our politicians. It’s time to vote them out. And we the people need to demand sensible gun laws. Nobody should be able to buy an automatic rifle. People wanting to buy other guns should have background checks, license, and insurance. Treat it like driving a car.

Buy back the weapons. Australia did it. We can, too.