Fight for Rail

If our community had pushed hard for the commuter rail system that we pretty much all agree is necessary, Santa Barbara and Goleta would not be cut-off from communities to the south. Critical institutions such as hospitals and schools would be fully staffed. Local businesses would still be able to receive customers and deliveries from the south.

For too long we have been told that commuter rail is too hard. However our leaders have never mobilised the community to help break through whatever barriers have inhibited common sense progress. In the most literal sense, our community cannot afford stagnation on this issue any longer.

The time is now for our elected officials to mobilise our community to fight as hard as possible for a robust commuter rail system on the South Coast.