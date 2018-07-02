WEATHER »
What Kind of Home Does a Million Bucks Buy You in Santa Barbara?

Here are five properties currently on the market.

What does a million buy you these days? A pretty nice little home in most cases, judging by a recent drive around the City of Santa Barbara. These homes would land a buyer at right around a million after coughing up closing costs and fees. A healthy down payment and the $5,000 or so for monthly mortgage and insurance payments just make the weekend gardening chores all the more reason to find home improvement is your new hobby.

Simply Amazing on the Eastside

607 East Sola Street (pictured above) – From the flagpole over the porch to the spiral staircase leading to the rear bedroom, this home has such the feel of antique detail and extreme old age for those who crave authentic eccentricity. And the neighbors across the street seemed to be throwing in a few upholstered wrought-iron chairs, too.

Price: $999,999

Beds/Baths/Square Feet: 3/2.5 and 1,476sf

Lot size: 0.11 acre

Built in: 1918

231 Lee Drive

Location Times Three near La Cumbre

231 Lee Drive – With a half-century of age on it, the house has had its interior “gutted” and replenished, and the exterior landscaped for drought, but the clincher is looking up the block and seeing a line of kindergartners headed for an outing from Hope School.

Price: $950,000

Beds/Baths/Square Feet: 2/2 and 1,224sf

Lot size: 0.16 acre

Built in: 1957

835 Cheltenham

Amazingly Nice in Mission Canyon

835 Cheltenham – According to listing agent Monica Lenches, this property fell out of escrow at $1.45 million last month. The home has tight parking but is removed from the narrow road and the south-facing terraces to the rear step down several livable levels.

Price: $999,999

Beds/Baths/Square Feet: 3/2 and 1,407sf

Lot size: 0.22

Built in: 1960

821 West Sola Street

Great Depth on the Westside

821 West Sola Street – This part of the Westside has surprisingly deep lots which accounts for plenty of garage, garden, and other helpfully lucrative spaces. Here, too, are cross-street neighbors with curb-side furniture, an elderly sofa this time.

Price: $939,000

Beds/Baths/Square Feet: 3/1 and 1,116sf

Lot size: 0.16 acre

Built in: 1930

1324 Cacique Street

Amazingly Bad on the Eastside

1324 Cacique Street – From the guys with blue tattoos smoking in the driveway to the dirt expanse and small wooden house revealed when the gate opened, this listing, zoned R-3, shouldn’t have been a surprise, but it was.

Price: $995,000

Beds/Baths and Home Square Feet: 2/1 and 725sf

Lot size: 0.15 acres

Built in: 1930

