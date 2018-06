In response to Diana Thorn’s letter “Boom!”:

When the unemployment rate dropped from 9.3 percent to 4.4 percent under President Obama, the GOP and the Tea Party called these “phony numbers” and the Bureau of Labor Statistics was deemed not a credible source. Yet, under the flaming Hindenburg known as Donald Trump, these numbers are taken as the gospel truth.

As usual, the comments of the historically challenged Ms. Thorn defy logic.