Andrea Riseborough Shines in ‘Nancy’

Actress is Cosmic, Elusive Star of Film

This impressive first feature film by writer-director Christina Choe drops us into the murky world of the quirkily vacant Nancy (an aptly translucent Andrea Riseborough), who may or may not be a woman kidnapped as a young girl and reuniting with her birth parents. Identity quest and a protagonist with a mysterious chasm in the center of her being is at the heart of the tale, reminiscent of Kyle Mooney’s brilliant Brigsby Bear (minus the absurdist humor) or Tim Robbins’s pained role in Mystic River. Steve Buscemi appears, against type, as a skeptical and rational father figure, while the aggrieved mother (Ann Dowd) invests in believing she has recovered her child. Riseborough is the cosmic, elusive star of the film, a rare character whose possible status as a compulsive liar keeps us guessing and wondering, like a walking suspended chord with a curious coif and alien gaze.

