Cannabis Profile: Canndescent

A New Yorker whose grandfather started a large steel company, Adrian Sedlin says the entrepreneur spirit is in his blood. A few years after obtaining an MBA from Harvard, Sedlin moved to Santa Barbara to consult for Bargain Network. After it sold, he held leadership roles at two other companies, Ocenture and Crime Reports.

Then one day he got a call from his brother-in-law, a longtime cannabis grower, who wanted Sedlin to buy him a building. “I asked, ‘Can you show me your financials?’” said Sedlin. The brother-in-law could not, but Sedlin’s interest in the cannabis industry was piqued.

By Paul Wellman