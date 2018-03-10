WEATHER »

Skyrocketing Rents

By

I lived in Santa Barbara for 43 years before moving to Colorado, but I keep close track of what’s happening there. Regarding the article on skyrocketing rents: This is disgusting. Where do the old, poor, and disabled go?

The super rich should buy up some Santa Barbara apartment buildings and set them up as charitable nonprofit to keep the rents low for the old and disabled. These people can’t live on the street. This is very sad for these people who have been Santa Barbara residents for most of their lives.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

March for Our Lives’ Calls B.S. in Santa Barbara

Knitting group answers call for 'evil eye' gloves for gun control; march planned March 24.

Panga Boat Found at Arroyo Quemada

First one reported in Santa Barbara County in 2018, only clothing found.

California’s Whale Protection Program Expands

The effort to slow tankers off California also helps reduce pollution.

San Marcos High School Discovers Series of Anonymous Threats

[Update] More written threats found on Friday in boy's locker room.

Santa Barbara Orchid Show Features New Specimens

This weekend's Santa Barbara International Orchid Show arrives early with new blooms and rare species.