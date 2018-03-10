I lived in Santa Barbara for 43 years before moving to Colorado, but I keep close track of what’s happening there. Regarding the article on skyrocketing rents: This is disgusting. Where do the old, poor, and disabled go?

The super rich should buy up some Santa Barbara apartment buildings and set them up as charitable nonprofit to keep the rents low for the old and disabled. These people can’t live on the street. This is very sad for these people who have been Santa Barbara residents for most of their lives.