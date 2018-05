On Tuesday, Pres. Trump in an historic move, abandoned the Iran Deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA). By doing so, a shameful era in American history ended. Sadly, our government had funded and supported an Islamic terrorist state and its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Finally, we have a tough, no nonsense president who stands up to bullies and dictators, puts the interest of America first, and keeps his promises to Americans. Bravo!