WEATHER »
Rucker Road

Jerry McGovern

Rucker Road

Lompoc, Please!

By

Please extend East Central Avenue straight to highway 246. This would create a perfect line to and from the city, saving many miles of going around the city and a savings of gasoline. Also finish the Rucker Road bridge that was lost in the big flood! Lompoc needs the upgrade now.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Final Legal Challenge to 101 Widening Defeated

Design and permits phase to add high-occupancy vehicle lane will begin.

Attention District Three Voters

Catch all four candidates in a candid discussion of city issues and personal quirks.

Moving Back to a Montecito Danger Zone

A homeowner who lost almost everything wants to rebuild in a neighborhood where 11 people died on ...

City of Santa Barbara Approves Historic Granny Flat Ordinance

Councilmembers green-light auxiliary dwelling units citywide, except in extreme high-fire zones.

Santa Barbara City Cops Chase Away Canna-bus

The owner of the mobile dispensary is claiming ignorance.