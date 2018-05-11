Lompoc, Please!

Please extend East Central Avenue straight to highway 246. This would create a perfect line to and from the city, saving many miles of going around the city and a savings of gasoline. Also finish the Rucker Road bridge that was lost in the big flood! Lompoc needs the upgrade now.
