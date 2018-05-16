Experience and Qualifications

Jennifer Christensen is the county’s Chief Investment Officer and an experienced financial professional. It is no secret that Santa Barbara County is heading into some serious financial budget and fiscal issues. We need an experienced and well-qualified individual as our Auditor-Controller. That is why a number of past and current local mayors and County Treasurer Harry Hagen are supporting Jennifer Christensen. That is why I have voted for her. I urge you to do the same.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.