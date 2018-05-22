Audit Experience Counts

There are two candidates running for Auditor-Controller, and I have supervised both the candidates. After six years working in the office one candidate left to become the Treasury investment officer. That position is much more suited to her background and her degree in finance.

You have to ask the question — how does investing over a billion dollars and getting a money market return of one percent qualify you to be chief accounting officer and chief audit executive of the county? The answer is simple, it does not.

The job requirements of Auditor-Controller are to be a CPA, a certified internal auditor, have a degree in accounting, or be the Assistant Auditor-Controller. These are intended to be sure someone taking this highly technical job is qualified to be the chief accounting executive and chief audit executive. Only the current Assistant Auditor, Betsy Schaffer, meets these qualifications. It is important because to earn a Certified Public Accounting license requires that an individual is not only highly competent in accounting, but also independent, objective and ethical in carrying out the duties of the office.

The other candidate, Jennifer Christensen, claims she is not a politician, but she is doing what politicians do. First she makes false and accusatory claims about her opponent. Then she misleads voters that she is qualified to run for this office. How could she be the chief audit executive of the county when she has never conducted, led, or participated in any audit of any kind? Betsy Schaffer’s CPA license means she can perform and lead audits and that she has met the experience requirements and passed the ethics examination required of this rigorous discipline. Christensen cannot say the same.

On June 5, vote Betsy Schaffer, CPA for Auditor-Controller.