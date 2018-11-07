Nebula Dance Lab Presents ‘Helix’

“We were inspired this year to open up the evening production to guest company collaboration,” said Nebula Dance Lab founder and Artistic Director Devyn Duex of their fall offering, called Helix. “Helix is actually the name of a nebula, and [it] also stands for double helix, which is science’s ultimate illustration of collaboration. We thought [it was] a perfect name to represent this collaboration of works.”

The program features contributions by several area companies, including Sonnet of Limbs by the Santa Barbara Centre for Aerial Dance, Individuation by Indy Award–winning choreographer Shelby Lynn Joyce, and Cante Flamenco, originally performed by Jane Dudley, restaged by Nancy Colahan of Santa Barbara Dance Theater, and danced by Christina Sanchez.

Rounding out the evening will be Nebula’s stage rendition of Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass, choreographed by Meredith Cabaniss and featuring dancers Karyn Laver and Duex.

“We are thrilled to have all these dynamic works under one roof, one night only,” said Duex. “There is going to be something for everyone.”

Helix shows Wednesday, November 14, 7 p.m., at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.). Call 963-0761 or see lobero.org.