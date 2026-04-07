After Six-Year Hiatus, Annual Foot-Washing Event Returns to Santa Barbara

This Good Friday saw the return of Doctors Without Walls’ Annual Foot Washing Event, which had been canceled since 2020 due to the pandemic. Partnering with Veterans Affairs and WillBridge, dozens of volunteers from community organizations and local churches gathered at the Veterans’ Memorial Building on Cabrillo Boulevard to wash the feet of those facing instability in Santa Barbara. Visitors also received a hot meal, access to medical and social services, and a free pair of new socks and shoes.

In Christian traditions, washing the feet of others is a hallmark of Holy Week and is a practice of humility. Typically done on Holy Thursday, the tradition derives from Jesus washing the feet of his 12 apostles before the last supper and his crucifixion. Pope Leo washed the feet of 12 priests in this year’s ritual, breaking from Pope Francis’s choice to wash the feet of people who were incarcerated or not of the Chirstian faith.

“Doctors Without Walls believes not only in clinical, but also non-clinical support,” said Executive Director Maggie Sanchez. The organization focuses on “providing for the whole person.”

The event was aimed at making community members who are unsheltered or facing unstable conditions feel seen while receiving intentional care and connection.

“It’s not just for homeless,” said Louie Perez, a case manager from WillBridge of Santa Barbara. “Everybody is welcome to come in and eat and get shoes.”

Doctors Without Walls volunteer William Hamm was in charge of the medical repsonse bags on Friday, procuring medical supplies when doctors or nurses needed something for a patient. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Freddie Castle with his new pair of shoes. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

At the start of the event, folks were lined up in front of the Veterans’ Memorial Building. First, people were able to check their bags or carts in a secure location before being welcomed into the main hall and being seated at tables where volunteers would bring them a new pair of shoes and socks.

It took Lynnelle Williams from WillBridge of Santa Barbara about a month to shop for all the shoes at the event. Case workers from New Beginnings, Good Samaritan, and Behavioral Wellness had sent in orders from their clients ahead of time, noting their size and whether they would like sneakers, work boots, or hiking boots. Williams had 95 orders come in and made sure to have plenty of extras for walk-ins to the event who may not have case workers.

Before sporting their new kicks, folks could choose to have their feet washed and even get a manicure. In the next room over, guests were seated and served a hot lunch of spaghetti.

The stage in the main hall of the Veteran’s Memorial Building is full of shoes and socks waiting for their new owners. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Shoes that are waiting to be given away. the pairs that are not taken today will be given away at other events across town or to folks through their case managers. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Marjorie Brandon (right) of Willbridge of Santa Barbara helps distribute shoes. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Lynnelle Williams and Pastor Judy Morelli of Willbridge of Santa Barbara. | Credit: Elaine Sanders



Pattie Fletcher, a volunteer from Word of Life Santa Barbara, said that she believes that everyone deserves to be pampered as she gave Helen a manicure.

Helen, born and raised in Santa Barbara, makes use of New Beginnings’ Safe Parking Program. She said that the volunteers at Friday’s event made people feel like “we’re going to be okay.”

Volunteer Pattie Fletcher from Word of Life Santa Barbara gives Helen a manicure. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

“You never know: It could be your mother, brother, sister, wife,” said Fletcher. She runs a women’s group out of her home and invited Helen to join. “We just want to give everybody hope.”

Outside, Doctors Without Walls had their signature red medical tent set up where patients could be treated for an array of ailments. Two doctors and two nurses were accompanied by a flurry of UC Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara City College, and Westmont College students welcoming patients. Sophia Morton, a fourth-year psych and bio major at Westmont, said that the event has been very successful.

Earlier in the morning, a patient often seen by Doctors Without Walls in their park clinics came to the event to get his feet washed when the volunteer washing him noticed a skin condition. He went outside to the medical tent to get it checked out.

“He thought it was a regular thing, maybe just a symptom of living outside,” but it turned out to be a chronic — and treatable — fungal condition, Morton said.

“We were able to see him and get him a cream for it,” Morton said. “It’s going to be resolved in a week.”

Set up in the alleyway next to the building were volunteers from Showers of Blessing. They were operating one of their shower trailers, purchased by The Women’s Fund, complete with two private shower stalls that guests could use free of charge. The volunteers also provide folks with shower and hygiene materials and various snacks.

Sanchez wants to be sure that there was a day that Santa Barbara community members that are facing hardship and uncertainty “felt honored, supported, and loved.”