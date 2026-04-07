The long-awaited commuter train to Santa Barbara got the green light from Southern California’s regional train authority to begin service on Monday, May 4. Passing through Ventura County between 6 and 7 a.m., the Pacific Surfliner should arrive in Santa Barbara by 7:56 a.m. and Goleta by 8:11 a.m., giving northbound commuters an alternative to being stuck in highway traffic.

“Train travel offers clear advantages for both employers and employees. Expanded peak service and fewer gaps between trains provide reliable, flexible weekday options, while onboard Wi-Fi and power allow riders to use their time productively,” said Lauren Bianchi Klemann, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the local planning agency.

LOSSAN, the Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, is an umbrella organization encompassing rail operators, train owners, and planning agencies along its corridor. Its 11-member board voted in February to add the service and put $800,000 toward its success.

The new service gets underway using $1.1 million from Santa Barbara County’s Measure A, a popular transportation sales tax that passed in 2008. The sum will be matched by the Ventura County Transportation Commission for the first year of service. Rider fees add to revenues, though initially, subsidized fares are featured to interest potential rail commuters.

Bianchi Klemann said the subsidized fares will be automatically applied to tickets for riders between Ventura County, Santa Barbara, and Goleta: $50 for 10 tickets; $150 for a monthly pass. Unsubsidized train fares are about $8-$20 depending on the length of travel.

An employers’ forum takes place April 22 to discuss first- and last-mile connections and guaranteed ride home programs, Bianchi Klemann indicated. “Additionally, attendees will walk away with complimentary 10-ride passes and resources to help their teams try the train and integrate it into their commute,” she said, adding that registration is required to attend.

The returning train leaves San Luis Obispo at 12:12 p.m., traveling through Santa Barbara by around 3 p.m. For the commute home, existing trains leave S.B. at 4:40 and 6:50 p.m. Bianchi Klemann noted that Ventura’s Coastal Express bus will honor train tickets, adding more flexibility to southbound times.