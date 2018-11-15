Bhad Bhabie, Metalachi, John Craigie, and More

IT’S GOOD TO BE BHAD: This Sunday at Velvet Jones (423 State St.), the hip-hop wunderkind Bhad Bhabie is set to deliver a memorable show with her one-of-a-kind badassery. Since capturing the hearts of the world with her catchphrase “Cash me outside, how ’bout dah?” on Dr. Phil several years ago, the bold young Floridian has risen to become a powerful, potent rapper. With songs like “Hi Bich” and “Gucci Flip Flops,” Bhad Bhabie has endeared supporters and doubters alike with raw talent and a personality big enough to transcend cultural and internet boundaries and barriers.

With her 15 mixtape dropping earlier this year, Bhad Bhabie isn’t looking back; she’s also on the frontier of social media television. She recently announced Bringing Up Bhabie, a Snapchat reality series the likes of which our world has not yet seen. Love her or hate her, Bhad Bhabie deserves props for being unabashedly herself, especially as a young female musician. See her Sunday, November 18, at Velvet Jones (velvet-jones.com), and see why her star power continues to grow. The show begins at 8 p.m.

METAL MAYHEM: Also at Velvet Jones, the sensational Metalachi arrives with a high-powered combustion of mariachi, heavy-metal music, and hilarity on Friday, November 16. Covering hits from bands such as Metallica, Slayer, and Ozzy Osbourne, along with traditional mariachi standards from greats like Vicente Fernández and Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, Metalachi performs from the space of a borderless musical crossroads, replete with an unforgettable stage spectacle. Metalachi was featured on America’s Got Talent and deemed by L.A. Weekly one of the top five cover/tribute bands in the City of Angels; plus, members of Slayer and Pantera vouch for the band’s prowess. So check them out, unless you have a thing against enjoying yourself. The show is at 7 p.m.

KEEPIN’ IT WARM WITH JOHN CRAIGIE: Few things feel better than going to a show that indirectly helps others — you get good music, and those others, through your attendance, get financial and emotional support. On Friday, November 16, 8 p.m., you can feel the glow of giving by checking out John Craigie and the Rainbow Girls at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club (1221 State St.). As part of Craigie’s #KeepItWarm2018 tour, a dollar from every ticket to the show will help raise money and item donations for Volunteers of America. With temperatures growing colder nationwide this holiday season, it’s a noble cause to support.

Craigie shines on harmonica and guitar, with a folksy slur that touches listeners deeply on songs like “I Am California.” Even folks such as the legendary actor/martial artist Chuck Norris are fans. For admirers of classic folk troubadours such as Woody Guthrie or John Prine, Craigie will appeal. The Rainbow Girls, meanwhile, need barely an introduction to regular readers of this column. To those unfamiliar, the I.V.-grown group is easy to adore, illuminating any venue it plays with an energized mix of soulful folk and up-tempo rock.

OPEN MIC IN I.V.: Got an inner fire waiting to be unleashed in the form of a song, poem, stand-up performance, statement — or anything at all, really? On Saturday, November 17, KCSB 91.9 FM and SBDIY will host an open mic at the Isla Vista Food Co-op, where you can let forth your creative power in any manner you please. Perhaps you have a newfangled dance form or an as-yet-undiscovered poetic structure. “Seriously, it gets weird,” report event organizers. The event is free and all ages, with no alcohol or smoking on the premises. Interested? Email promotion@kcsb.org, and you may be the next talk-of-the-town on those Isla Vista streets.