Jai-Jagdeesh Gives Magical Performance

Unity of Santa Barbara was full of magic and mala beads for a performance by Jai-Jagdeesh. The deeply spiritual event was one of the first stops on her Down Come the Walls North American Tour. The stage was encompassed by peace lilies, potted trees and a gigantic bouquet of colorful flowers. She sat cross-legged behind her instrument, the harmonium, a small organ-like instrument that makes beautiful sounds by pumping air through reeds. Her presence was angelic and her smile sincere. She opened the evening with gratitude and prayer.

The intimate gathering hosted by Yoga Soup felt like a transcendental experience. Jai-Jagdeesh’s voice and instruments seemed to vibrate through the body. A deep collective sigh could be heard throughout the crowd at the end of each song. Jai-Jagdeesh has an authentic connection and understanding of the sacred chants she sings. Her percussionist and guitarist are multi-instrumental masters who provided a dynamic elements with singing bowls, guitars, drums, and more. Together they merged sacred mantra and poetry with soulful jazz tones that blended flawlessly. At times the crowd sang along, danced ecstatically, and even shed a few tears together.