Seed Home Project

If identifying a problem would solve a problem we would have no problems.

As graduate of UCSB in 1983 and Art Center College of Design in 1998, I designed what I call the WholEarth system to end hunger and homelessness in Anytown, USA. The WholEarth System is a compass, a map, a checklist that simplifies whole-systems-design thinking.

Just five things for every living thing (housing, water, food, energy, occupation) are all parts of the whole system required for human success. If all are present in the general design of any human habitation, the chances of success are very high. If one or two of those elements are missing, the chance for success are almost impossible.

I am looking for any interested partners to create a pilot project in Santa Barbara County. Together “WeCan” “seed” what happens next. I believe that together we can all be homefull and hungerless in Santa Barbara by 2020.

