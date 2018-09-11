Please Help Me Find Dante

It’s been a month, but my dog, Dante, is still missing. He was taken from me on the morning of August 12 at Lake Cachuma while my family was on a camping trip. My grandma attended the camp-out, the first time we had all camped together, and in total, we had nine people and eight dogs, all having a great time until the abduction.

Dante is a five-and-a-half year old Dachshund, incredibly personable, good-looking, and microchipped. He’s small for a standard Dachshund, weighing in at 20 pounds. He’s got short legs and a strong build, as well as distinctive coloring and a striking widow’s peak.

We were doing the final rounds of packing, so Dante was in a pen with my parents’ two rescue dogs and my brother’s dog. I’ve had Dante since he was a puppy. He’s a really good dog and usually follows me around on free rein. The other dogs are smaller than Dante.

It’s highly unlikely Dante was snatched up by a predator, a ranger said, since the campsite at Lake Cachuma is on a peninsula that extends into the lake. We phoned the sheriff to report Dante was missing.

If you have him or see my boy, please call me: (805) 807-2811. No questions asked, there is a $1,000 reward for Dante’s safe return. He is incredibly loved.