Political Suicide

By

Dear U.S. Senators,

Are you really going to confirm another sexual predator to the United States Supreme Court?

America cannot have another sexual predator on the U.S. Supreme Court. Being a criminal should be enough to disqualify any candidate to be considered for the United States Supreme Court. And being a violent sexual predator not only prohibits objectivity in making decisions to equally impact American lives, but it will set back women and all gender progress.

Twenty-seven years ago, Clarence Thomas got away with his predatory behavior and got confirmed to be a Supreme Court Justice. Coincidentally, he was not the one being cross-examined for his illicit actions; it was the survivor, Anita Hill.

We can’t let that happen today in the era of #MeToo; it’s time to rally #BrettToo!

We must support Kavanaugh’s survivor so she and other survivors know their voices make a difference and will not be silenced. People need to know that if they engage in unwanted predatory behavior, they will face consequences, eventually — no matter who they are — a U.S. Supreme Court nominee or even the President of the United States.

