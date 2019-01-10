Erika Carlos The Great Agave Experiment The Great Agave Experiment Can Liquor-Making Cacti Correct California’s Parched, Fire-Prone Landscape? Thursday, January 10, 2019 [ Click here to view the multimedia version of this cover story. ] By everyone’s admission, the first harvests of blue agave on the Gaviota Coast have been a bit clumsy. Unlike plucking fruits, picking vegetables, or mowing grains ​— ​activities that are familiar enough to the everyday Californian farmer ​— ​these sharp-spined, sturdy cacti are much more bizarre beasts. Their fibrous leaves must first be severed with a spade-like tool called a coa, and then the shallow, spindly roots are hacked away to release the piña. That oversized, pineapple-looking orb ​— ​which can grow as big as 150 pounds, although these early ones are only a third that size ​— ​is then chopped into chunks that will later be cooked, mashed, juiced, fermented, and distilled into liquor.

It’s backbreaking work, especially when you don’t really have anyone to teach you the way, and the three harvests that have happened so far at La Paloma Ranch in the foothills above Refugio State Beach have been peppered with plenty of laughter, speculation over proper technique, and severely poked butt cheeks. (“Harvest” is itself a clumsy word: Only five piñas have been unearthed in total so far.) The inexperience extends from the growing ​— ​these first agaves surprised everyone by maturing and shooting their flower stalks much sooner than the 7-10 years expected ​— ​to the processing, as the men down the coast at Ventura Spirits who’ve mastered the distillation of grain and fruit are perplexed by how to best convert these cacti into booze. Of course, a steep, slightly silly learning curve is only natural when it comes to the first crack at a new crop. Agave, as most everyone knows by now, is the basis for Mexico’s famed tequila, one of the most sought-after liquors in the world. But tequila ​— ​which can only be made from Agave tequilana, aka blue agave, in Jalisco and a few surrounding states in Mexico ​— ​is merely an intensely regulated version of mezcal. That’s the name for spirits distilled from more than three dozen species of agave throughout Mexico, from the massive Agave mapisaga (which grows 14 feet tall and wide) to the more diminutive Agave potatorum, whose two-foot-wide piñas are turned into coveted $150 bottles labeled “Tobala.” By Matt Kettmann So when it comes to turning agave into alcohol, Mexico enjoys a firm head start over California. The indigenous Mesoamericans came first, making a fermented, beer-like beverage called pulque from agave for at least 1,000 years. There’s a sliver of research that suggests distillation may have occurred prior to Spanish contact, but the dominant belief is that it was the conquistadors of the 1600s who first started making liquor out of the plant when they grew thirsty for brandy. The tradition was professionalized over the next two centuries, primarily by the Cuervo and Sauza families. In 1974, the Mexican government protected and regulated the “tequila” name, much like France owns “Champagne,” and did the same for “mezcal” in 1994. The country is vigilant in their defense of those monikers, and purists are probably smirking to learn that their neighbors to the north are embarking on a grand agave experiment. La Paloma’s owner, Eric Hvolboll ​— ​whose family has tended to this slice of land for more than 150 years ​— ​is the first to admit the whole thing could completely fail. “It might just be a lark and we don’t continue it,” he said. “But we won’t know for a number of years.” What no one is laughing about here in California, though, is the potential that agave presents for the Golden State’s drought-parched, fire-prone landscape. The plants use far less water than avocados or citrus, thrive in marginal soils where little else will grow, and are so naturally waterlogged that they can stop a wildfire in its tracks. Doug Richardson witnessed that firsthand behind his Toro Canyon home during the Thomas Fire of 2017, which couldn’t penetrate the line of cacti that he planted. “Driving around Santa Barbara all these years, I’ve seen so many clumps of agave that are suitable for making distilled spirits just growing out on their own,” said Richardson, a longtime farmer, former SBCC professor, and landscape contractor in Carpinteria who’s fast becoming the prophet of North American agave. “I thought, ‘This is something we should look into.’ And I am definitely someone who really enjoys the distilled spirit form of agave in mezcal and tequila.” Banana Man to Cacti Guy “That’s mapisaga ​— ​it just thrives in California,” says Doug Richardson one morning at his nursery, which sits near the polo fields under the charred Carpinteria cliffs. He’s excitedly showing off the many species of agave that he’s collected and propagated in recent years, including this one, a preferred pulque variety in Mexico. “Look at the offshoots,” he continues. “It’s just prolific.” Widely known as “The Banana Man” for the 15 years he farmed that tropical fruit at La Conchita in the 1980s and ’90s, Richardson is no stranger to exotic species. Raised in Manhattan Beach, he came to the University of California, Santa Barbara, to study geography but got caught up in farming while reviving an old apple orchard atop Kinevan Ranch off of San Marcos Pass, where he lived during college. “I’m pretty much a self-taught agricultural guy, but I’ve been doing it continuously since I was about 18 ​— ​I just had my 70th birthday,” said Richardson, whose salt-and-pepper, shoulder-length hair and tanned, ever-outdoors skin looks at least 10 years younger. Among other accomplishments in his landscaping career, he served as chair of Santa Barbara City College’s Environmental Horticulture Department in the early 2000s and built the school’s ag library. “It is just a consuming passion,” he said of his decades in the dirt. By Matt Kettmann As concerns came up over how much water his bananas and more popular crops like avocados required, Richardson started investigating more sustainable plants and tuned into the potential of agave about a decade ago, just as the current drought was about to begin. Today, his Drylands Farming Company sells and plants agave, prickly pear (40 different types and every color in the rainbow), and erosion-controlling vetiver grass, as well as native and edible plants, mainly as landscaping for small residential projects. But calls about the agave from more commercially minded entities are steadily increasing, with inquiries from all over California as well as Arizona and Texas. Most want to plant the coveted blue weber variety, but Richardson now knows that that species is very susceptible to frost. “It’s fairly tender,” said Richardson. “In California, there are not a lot of places where you can grow that, and where you can, the land tends to be pretty expensive, and a lot of time there is not a lot of water available.” So he’s expanded his nursery to include more than 20 other agave species that are suited for distillation yet a bit more robust, like Agave arroqueño or Agave espadin, the most popular mezcal source. “Because I have researched this agave so long and so deeply, I know there are agave species well-suited for making distilled spirits that are much more cold-hardy and can be grown over a much wider geographic range,” he said. “That’s impacting what agave species I grow in my nursery.” He’s also tuned into archaeological research from the Southwest that indicates the indigenous people of Arizona and New Mexico were farming agave, much like their neighbors in Mesoamerica. “Agave growing for humans is by no means simply a Mexican phenomenon,” said Richardson, and he notes that more production in the United States would help defuse some of the pressure currently on native agave species in Mexico, some of which are being foraged into extinction. (There are nonalcoholic applications for agave as well: Its syrup is a popular sugar alternative, its fibers have been used for millennia, and Richardson knows of a young man making surfboards from the stalks as well.) But it’s the low-water-use and fire-prevention aspects that have him most jazzed, as he sees agave and prickly pear as potential lines of defense around orchards and foothill neighborhoods, whether or not anyone uses them to make liquor. “When we can have plantings strictly of agave and prickly pears, they will not burn,” he said. “It would take unusual circumstances for the fire to penetrate into a succulent planting like that.” He’d heard anecdotes and seen post-fire evidence for years, but he finally watched it with his own eyes as the Thomas Fire stopped at his cacti in Toro Canyon, where he lives on the property of renowned architect Barton Myers. “I’ve seen it over and over again,” he said. “Now I’ve tried it, and I believe in it.” He’s quietly built his nursery and now sells quite a bit of agave, including an acre that he put on Olive Mill Road in December, among other small Montecito plantings, and many large plantings scheduled for later this year. Evolution of a Ranch

The human history of La Paloma Ranch goes back to the Chumash times, when the land was used as a fishing camp by Santa Ynez Valley villagers in the summertime. It served as the westernmost grazing land for Mission Santa Barbara’s cattle, was granted to the Ortega family in 1841, and 25 years later became home to the Orellas, whose ancestor Andres de Cota first crossed the property as part of the Portola expedition in 1769. In 1901, Josefa Orella de Erro christened the northern portion of the ranch La Paloma (“the dove”), and the following year built the ranch home that still stands.

As is typical of ranches across California, the owners of La Paloma Ranch, which is about 750 acres, have explored a wide range of agricultural enterprises, from the initial cattle herds (which more or less persisted until 2016’s Sherpa Fire burned all of the fencing) to walnuts, lima beans, tomatoes, barley, and garbanzos in the early parts of the 20th century. In the 1960s, Elizabeth Erro Hvolboll (who died last year at age 87) planted avocados, and about 55 acres of those trees remain today.

“Farmers are some of the most innovative people around and have been for thousands of years,” explains Eric Hvolboll, Elizabeth’s son, who grew up in Santa Barbara but spent much of his childhood on the ranch. “The best ones are smart and not afraid to try new things.” He and his sister, Janet Erro, have continued the property’s evolution by planting agave, four types of coffee, and argan trees, a Moroccan species whose nut oils are primarily used for cosmetic products. They’re also about to bring back sheep for the first time in more than a century.

The agave idea was sparked by three college kids who came to La Paloma Ranch a few summers ago to learn the value of hard work under ranch manager John Kleinwachter. A building contractor by trade ​— ​originally from Southern California, but a Colorado and Washington State resident since college ​— ​Kleinwachter landed on the Gaviota Coast about nine years ago to pursue his wife’s dream of living on a horse ranch. About five years ago, after striking up a relationship with the Hvolbolls, he took charge of Rancho La Paloma operations.

“I don’t know much about agriculture, but I know how to solve problems,” explained Kleinwachter. “I knew I could do this.”

One day, he asked the trio of college kids what they should plant next, and they blurted out agave. “Fundamentally, they didn’t have a clue of what it took, but for college kids, it was basic: Let’s plant some agave and make some booze,” recalled Kleinwachter with a chuckle. “They had no idea it was gonna take 7-10 years.”

He was soon in touch with Richardson, and in 2015, they planted the first 1,000 agave plants on a rocky spot near the main house. Every year since, they’ve put in another 750 or so, and now have about 4,000 plants, with plans to continue the plantings for 10 years. That would give the guys at Ventura Spirits a steady annual supply with which to build a real market for the agave spirit.

For a former contractor who never thought he’d ever live in California again ​— ​and isn’t much of a drinker at all ​— ​this agave project is proving to be a fascinating career and lifestyle twist. He cites his relationship with Hvolboll as a primary reason for sticking around, but he also feels a deep connection to the property.

“To me, it’s a privilege,” said Kleinwachter. “Whether you’ve been here for 100 years or 10, we’re all passing through, and we’re stewards of the land. Hopefully what we do here is gonna make this place better and manage the resources appropriately with a consciousness that is legitimate. That’s a real gift for me to be here.”

Liquor from the Land

Taking cues from the farm-to-table ethos that dominates today’s culinary and winemaking worlds, Ventura Spirits launched in July 2013 with a promise to function as part of the agricultural chain. “You go where the farmers are and where the surplus produce is, and you use what’s salvageable,” says cofounder Anthony Caspary, whose distillery is in the basement of an industrial warehouse complex that’s surrounded by oil rigs between Ventura Avenue and Highway 33. “That’s what motivates us.”

