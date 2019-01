Re the letter of January 9, 2019, titled “Who Counts?” if I’m correctly interpreting it, the writer asks that Santa Barbara’s “illegals,” as well as S.B.’s homeless individuals, be counted.

I’m recommending that the writer wait until the February SCOTUS ruling re the “dispute over evidence for the census citizenship question lawsuits”.

The SCOTUS ruling should clearly answer the question. To quote Elie Wiesel: “No human being is illegal.”