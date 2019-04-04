Santa Barbara Loves Beer

Photo: Paul Wellman The author and BYOB! co-owner Trent Hammel work on the blonde stout during brew day.

To say that I was excited to brew my own beer would be an understatement. When I showed up to Santa Barbara’s very own BYOB! (Brew Your Own Beverage!) home-brewing and fermentation store, I was greeted by co-owner Trent Hammel, who was scooping fermented soybeans (that would soon be soy sauce) into a jar. I was immediately impressed, learning right away that fermentation is not just a process but a science. The more that I talked with Hammel, the more I realized that he may just be the Bobby Flay of fermentation.

As a 22-year-old student at UCSB, my experience with craft brews only dates back to the springtime of 2018, when I downloaded the app Untappd. Since then, I’ve recorded and rated every new beer I’ve tried, a tally of more than 200 unique brews. Trying both bad and excellent ones has helped me refine my palate; with some real credibility, I can now decipher what characteristics I like and which ones I don’t. But I never imagined that combining all that I did like into my own beer was something that was feasible for me.

That was until I wandered into BYOB! on a mission to create my most epic ale. Even if you, like me, come to the shop with minimal knowledge, the shop’s resident master fermenters, Hammel and co-owner Mike Kielborn — who own BYOB! with their wives, Rebecca Hammel and Aimee Kielborn ​— ​are so knowledgeable that you can learn along the way and have a great time doing so.

During our first conversation, I told them that I loved stouts, especially ones with notes of coffee, but wished that they weren’t as heavy and rich as they typically are. After some discussion, we decided on a golden stout with notes of cacao nibs and Vietnamese coffee, which we were also going to roast at the shop. The golden or blonde stout style is growing in popularity because of people like me, who enjoy the savory flavors but on a lighter frame.

The whole process seemed very daunting from afar, but rest assured: If I’m able to do it, anyone can.

I arrived at the shop a week later to find a very simple recipe laid out for my soon-to-be-hopefully-epic beer. The whole process seemed very daunting from afar, but rest assured: If I’m able to do it, anyone can.

We started off by choosing and weighing our specialty grains ​— ​including flaked oats, for a strong mouthfeel ​— ​and pouring them into a grain bag to be steeped into a pot of water that held between 150 and 170 degrees. After 30 minutes, we took the bag out and were left with a brownish liquid they called a grain tea.

From there, we added golden light dehydrated malt extract, which is a powder made from malted barley, and brought the liquid, which then becomes known as wort (rhymes with “dirt”), to a boil. Then we added the hops, a bittering and preservative agent, on a strictly regimented schedule: the Styrian Golding for bittering were added with 45 minutes left in the 60-minute boiling process while the Fuggle hops (which bring stronger flavor and aroma) were tossed in with just 15 minutes remaining.

The next ingredient in beer is arguably the most important: yeast. We opted for the Safale S-04 English-style yeast, as it falls in line with the desired stout characteristics. But before we could add, or “pitch,” the yeast, we used a wort chiller to take that boiling liquid down to a lukewarm 70 degrees. Then we tossed in the vial of cloudy Saccharomyces and transferred the beer to a five-gallon fermenter.

One of the things that Hammel and Kielborn stressed most about brewing your own beer was sanitation, sanitation, sanitation. Because brewing beer is essentially a series of molecular reactions, even a small microorganism can spoil an otherwise perfect, much-anticipated batch of beer. So washing and sanitizing all of the equipment before and after each process is critical to ensuring a happy brew when it’s drinking day.

That’s especially true when it comes time to bottle your beer, which is what we did a couple of weeks later. That’s when I checked back in to see how my beer was doing. Yeasty settlement had coagulated in the bottom of the five-gallon bucket, so we used a sanitized tube to siphon the beer out of the original bucket and into the next container.

This is the stage in which I tried perhaps my most adventurous beer to date: the flat and not-yet-finished variety. It tasted like a stout without the overly rich characteristics, and was very, very coffee intensive, which I was told would mellow out over the ensuing weeks of fermentation.

Photo: Paul Wellman Home Brew

Next, we measured the beer’s alcohol content. This is a formula that compares the beer’s density to that of water using a unit called gravity. We checked our notes on the original gravity level prior to the yeast being pitched, and then subtracted the final gravity and multiplied it by 131.25.

To ensure there will be carbonation, we added a bit of dextrose to the beer, which the remaining yeast will digest to produce a tiny bit more alcohol and plenty of bubbles. After we bottled and capped all five gallons of beer in dark bottles (clear bottles can produce off-taste), I stored them in a dark place that wasn’t too hot nor too cold to limit any possibilities of producing off-flavors. And now, quite possibly the most challenging part of this whole process: waiting another two weeks for the beer to be ready.

For me, the best part of this whole process was learning how accessible home brewing is to anyone, and we did it all while sipping on some experimental brews and having my random questions answered. Going through the shop’s brewing class, which is offered regularly throughout the year, was critical for me to understand the scientific background and learn the very crucial steps that are not to be overlooked.

Craft beer can be expensive. When you’re like me, buying at least a six-pack a week to enjoy with friends, the costs add up quickly. But by teaching a woman to fish, in which you can bring the price down to mere cents per brew, she’ll be able to drink forever.

BYOB! is located at 3445 State Street. Call 324-4690 or visit byobsb.com.